Contract awarded for Divine Park rehabilitation

SPRING LAKE — The borough awarded a contract Tuesday, Dec. 17 to Precise Construction, Inc. for phase three of the improvement project at Divine Park.

The contract awarded to the Freehold based company was in the amount of $215,070. Work at the park will include bank stabilization, a new trail path with several entries, removal of invasive plants and the planting of low maintenance native plants.

Several amenities will also be added to the park, including benches, tables, signage and trash receptacles.

“Around the whole lake there’s a ton of erosion … It’s just normal erosion over many years and we have to address it,” Councilwoman Syd Whalley said. “Once this work is completed, there is still more bank stabilization work that needs to be done all the way around the lake.”

According to Ms. Whalley, the first round of bank stabilization will begin along the nature trail on the north side of the lake from the flagpole to the 4th Avenue footbridge.

Spring Lake applied for its third Open Space Grant for the project in September of 2018 and was awarded $125,000 by Monmouth County the following December. Ms. Whalley said the borough will match the funds for the project.

