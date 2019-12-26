Christmas Day fire destroys family’s home in South Wall

WALL TOWNSHIP — A private home on Peter Court in South Wall lay in ruins following a blaze that raged through the three-story dwelling on Christmas Day and then reignited early Thursday morning.

A social media posting by the Glendola Fire Company confirmed that no occupants or other persons were injured in the blaze but “a family pet perished” in the fire.

A posting on the Facebook page “All 4 Wall Schools,” reported that the home was the residence of “the D’Arcy family of Wall,” and issued an appeal for community support for the family, which it said is “facing an uphill battle to rebuild their home.” The appeal cited a donation drive by a non-profit called Wall Helps Its People [WHIP].

The Glendola Fire Company reported on its Facebook page that, “Upon arrival crews found a well involved 3 story private dwelling … Crews made an aggressive attack on the fire extinguishing the blaze.”

According to the post, all three Wall Township fire companies responded to the scene of the blaze, and mutual aid was provided by fire companies from “Manasquan, Spring Lake, Point Pleasant Beach, Brielle, Neptune and Belmar. Other companies that covered the town were Southard, Spring Lake Heights, and Belmar Goodwill.”