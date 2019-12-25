Belmar’s Jade Glab: On stage as a Miss America finalist

“It was always a childhood dream of mine, I grew up watching Miss America,” said Jade Glab. “You see it on television and you think, ‘Wow, these girls are really great,’ but you never think that you are going to get on that stage.”

The dream did come true for Ms. Glab, 20, of Belmar. On Thursday, Dec. 19, she was on that stage as one of the final 15 contestants of the pageant.

“When I was on that stage, it was this surreal moment that you dream about, [but] you never think is going to happen. It was absolutely incredible,” she said.

According to Ms. Glab, after years of watching the competition from her television set, she finally got to see what happens behind the scenes.

“There were just cameras circulating around us … we were given a lot of specific instructions for what to do when we were on the stage, when to do it and everything had to be down to the second,” Ms. Glab said, adding that along with the 10,000 people in attendance that night, there were millions watching from the comfort of their own home.

Throughout the competition, Ms. Glab said, she tried not to let that fact get to her and continued to perform her talent, which was opera singing.

“It was a very stressful process but something that is worthwhile and something worth experiencing,” she said.



The competition was won by Miss Virginia, Camille Schrier, a Biochemistry and Systems Biology major at Virginia Tech.

