Thomas J. Fittin Jr.

Star News Group Staff
Thomas J. Fittin Jr., 82, of Wall Township, died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 at Meridian Nursing and Rehab., Ocean Grove. 

Born in Orange, Thomas lived in Spring Lake for 35 years before moving to Wall Township. Thomas was a parishioner of St. Catharine Church, Spring Lake for over 50 years. His career spanned many interests