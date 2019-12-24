‘Perfect weather’ greets skaters at Pond opening

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The Avon Pond is in full swing after opening earlier than usual on Dec. 22.

“We had a beautiful opening day. There were so many wonderful families that were out there,” Avon Pond organizer John O’Malley said.

It took a village to open up the Pond. Mr. O’Malley said that besides the ideal weather conditions, the early opening was thanks in large to volunteers who worked into cold nights to accomplish this.

“It’s unbelievable. It’s a big facility and they just worked really hard on Saturday night to get everything ready,” he said.

The finished product made for a winter wonderland scene.

“The weather was perfect. It was a beautiful day to skate. It could not have gone better,” Mr. O’Malley added.

Weather permitting, the Avon Pond will typically be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The operating schedule is generally subject to change and expected that it will be modified throughout the season. Any changes to the standard operating schedule will be posted at www.avonpond.org.

The holiday schedule, which will run through Jan. 5 with subject to change is as follows: Pond Hockey 9-11 a.m. and 3:30-6 p.m. General skating is from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

