Joanne Pisano Brys

By
Star News Group Staff
-
17 views

Joanne Pisano Brys, 68, of Lakewood, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019.

Born in Orange to the late George and Nancy Pisano, she lived there and for many years in Point Pleasant, moving to Lakewood ten years ago.

Joanne worked as a rehabilitation aide at Point Pleasant Hospital and later Ocean Medical