Congress passes $150M Lyme disease legislation

After decades of effort, a new national strategy for fighting Lyme disease finally has been signed into law.

“After 21 years, I’m ecstatic. We finally got it,” said Rep. Chris Smith, congressman from New Jersey, who along with fellow Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, sponsored the bill to fight tick-borne diseases.

The bill was attached to a massive end-of-year spending package passed by Congress and signed into law by President Donald J. Trump on Friday, Dec. 20.

The legislation authorizes $150 million in federal funding over five years for the federal Centers of Excellence to create a “new whole-of-government national strategy to combat Lyme,” as well as for local Lyme initiatives, Rep. Smith said. “The new law will open doors to innovative therapies, treatments, better diagnosis and more accurate information for doctors and their patients with Lyme.”

New Jersey is a hot spot for the disease, the second highest state in the nation in the number of cases reported, 40,000 in 2018, said Wall Township resident Patricia V. Smith [no relation to the congressman], president of the National Lyme Disease Association.

