Elizabeth [Betty] Miller, 92, of Wall Township, passed away on Dec 18, 2019 at the Chelsea in Brick.
Born in Hawthorne, she moved to Wall in 1953. Betty was predeceased by her parents George and Mary Reid, her brother George, her husband Harry Miller, a daughter Mary Ellen and a granddaughter Cynthia Portaleos. Surviving
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You'll get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus 30 days of recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, I'd like 7-day access to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Or, why not subscribe for a full year right now? It's a lot more bang for your buck! Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe me to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)