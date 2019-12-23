Elizabeth [Betty] Miller

By
Star News Group Staff
-
167 views

Elizabeth [Betty] Miller, 92, of Wall Township, passed away on Dec 18, 2019 at the Chelsea in Brick.

Born in Hawthorne, she moved to Wall in 1953. Betty was predeceased by her parents George and Mary Reid, her brother George, her husband Harry Miller, a daughter Mary Ellen and a granddaughter Cynthia Portaleos. Surviving