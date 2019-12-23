Chief Edward P. Zloty [Retired], 76, passed away peacefully on Dec. 18, 2019 with his family by his side.

Beloved husband of 51 years to his wife Trina Zloty nee Kramer. Loving father of Edward Jr. [Joselene Carvalho] and Michele Wisely [Patrick Wisely]. Caring brother of the late Dennis Zloty. Cherished grandfather of four