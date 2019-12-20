Community Watch delivers holiday cheer

POINT PLEASANT — The season of giving was embraced across the community as residents, businesses and many other organizations came together to donate hundreds of gifts and toys to help make Christmas a little brighter for those in need.

On Wednesday morning, members of the Point Pleasant Police Department, its Community Watch Organization, and officials with the nonprofit Dottie’s House, a transitional housing facility for women and children who have survived domestic violence, joined forces to package hundreds of holiday gifts that will be enjoyed by the 17 women and 28 children living at the facility next week.

From stuffed animals, games, baby dolls, arts and craft sets, scooters as well as new hats, gloves, scarves, boots, and much more all neatly displayed around the Christmas tree in the Municipal Courtroom on Bridge Avenue, many community members showed their support to ensure those living at Dottie’s House have a happy holiday this year.

“The amount of gifts grows every single year,” Dottie’s House official Helen Lasky said. “They give us more and more and … it makes their Christmas, it really does.

“Yesterday we did a Santa workshop where the kids came in and got gifts for mom, so they were so excited to do that, and then we had Santa on the firetruck Sunday … so they have a lot of stuff going on and this, it is wonderful, it is awesome.”

More than a dozen volunteers helped bag the presents into black bags and load them into the Dottie’s House van for delivery to the home where, families are helped to develop the life skills needed to become self-sufficient for their future financial and emotional independence.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

[more_ptpleasant]