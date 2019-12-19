Wall BOE hires firm to help recruit new superintendent

WALL TOWNSHIP — The board of education on Tuesday hired the firm Strategic Educational Advantage LLC to serve as a recruitment consultant as it searches for a new superintendent of schools. The fee is $12,500.

The current superintendent, Cheryl Dyer, plans to retire at the end of this school year.

During the public comment portion of the Dec. 17 meeting, resident Betsy Cross asked whether the board had vetted the firm.

“Absolutely,” said board member Christopher San Filippo, who is heading the search.

The board reached out to all of the various school boards for which the firm has helped place superintendents in the past three years, he said.

“The responses were very positive. I was happy with [the firm’s] focus, with their data collection. I feel very comfortable with them heading up the superintendent search,” Mr. San Filippo said.

Board member Andrew Krupa said: “We did do a thorough, diligent research of the references and got recommendations from the previous boards they worked with.

“We are looking forward to this organization helping us … with keeping the line of communication open, and allowing people to know where we are in the process,” Mr. Krupa said.

