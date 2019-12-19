Students enjoy breakfast with Santa

SEA GIRT — Jennifer Kunz couldn’t quite put a number on how many years the annual Sea Girt Parent Teacher Organization [PTO] Breakfast with Santa has been going on. She does remember that her 17-year-old and fellow co-chair Lora Mulligan’s 20-year-old have participated in the “tradition.”

In their second year co-chairing the event, the Christmas joy doesn’t get stale.

“It’s one of our favorite events. We love watching the children’s faces light up when they meet Santa,” Ms. Kunz said.

The breakfast was held Dec. 14 for Sea Girt students in grades kindergarten to third grade.

Peer leaders from Sea Girt Elementary were there to help the younger students with crafts and games. Stefanie O’Donnell’s eighth-grade peer leader group also went with the younger students to meet Santa with them.

