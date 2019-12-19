Scheissl sinks overtime winner in Memorial opener

BRICK — Jenna Scheissl waited for her chance to make a difference.

The opportunity came when she picked up a foul as time expired, before sinking a free throw in Brick Memorial’s 69-68 overtime win against Central Regional on Dec. 19. Scheissl sat on the bench for most of the fourth quarter, only to score the game-winning shot in the Mustangs season opener at home.

“I was like ‘Get me in, I need to get in there coach [Tom Lecorchick],’ went in, made my lay up, kind of fell to the ground and made my shot,” Scheissl said. “It shows I can make my shots under pressure.”

Jenna Scheissl goes to the line as time expires, makes free throw to win the game. Brick Memorial 69 Central 68. pic.twitter.com/qp1sePOvBL — Connor Northrup (@cnorthrupos) December 20, 2019

Memorial’s up-tempo offense tied the score after trailing six points with 1:44 left in the game. The Mustangs played from behind for majority of the contest, taking the lead only three times in regulation.

Junior Alexis Voorhees guided Memorial with 27 points, while senior Jordan Viggiano and sophomore Ella Moore earned 13 each. Scheissl, a senior, scored three of her eight points in overtime.

The Mustangs move to 1-0 with their first A South-division victory in over a year.

“I’m glad we started out with Central because it’s a competition for us,” Voorhees said. “We’re all working together and are a whole different team this year.”

