Pond organizers hopeful for early opening

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — While recent weather is a harsh reminder of winter, the conditions couldn’t be more perfect for the Avon Pond. And it could lead to an earlier-than-usual opening for the community staple.

“Like opening any operation, there’s a lot to do,” co-organizer of the Avon Pond John O’Malley said.

There’s been only one season that saw the pond open before Christmas Day. Mr. O’Malley said he’s hopeful for another one. Weather, hard work and volunteering permitted, he said nothing is set in place as far as a solid date. Any day before Christmas would see an early open.

The earlier, the better, he said, wanting everyone home for the holidays, including college students, to enjoy one of the town’s highlights.

“As soon as we do open, it will be communicated to badgeholders via email,” Mr. O’Malley said.

