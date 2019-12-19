District raises bar, students raise scores

MANASQUAN — In a competitive age, Manasquan students are reaping the benefits of a school district hard at work, where the average combined SAT score ranks the high school fifth [of 19] amongst public schools in Monmouth County, according to the Manasquan Director of Curriculum and Instruction, Rick Coppola, who presented his findings at the Board of Education meeting Dec. 17.

In the 10-year span, math scores were raised by an average of 65 points, while the state as a whole did half that, and critical reading scores saw an average increase of 74 points. The combined 1,146, up from 1,007, the state combined average, just 10 years prior in 2008.

It’s been an initiative in place for almost a decade, which includes funding for the 10th and 11th grade students to take the PSATs.

“We’re grateful that the board still supports that initiative,” Mr. Coppola said of the Board of Education’s funding for the early tests.

Other key aspects to improvement are largely thanks to extensive curriculum writing, with concentration on math and English; an emphasis in writing with the development of a school-wide writing style guide; focus of guidance counseling involvement and parents; a PTO sponsored SAT prep class [offered from mid-2000s to 2017] and online SAT prep resources.

