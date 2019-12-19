Borough passes resolution awarding recycling bid

LAKE COMO — The borough has agreed to a three-year recycling collection service contract with DeLisa Waste Services.

The contract, which will begin Jan, 1, 2020 and end Dec. 31, 2022, will see DeLisa be paid a total of $141,000. Year one of the contract will have a payout of $42,000, for year two the payout will be $47,000 and the last year of the contract will have a payout of $52,000.

Borough Administrator Louise A. Mekosh said, “We received two bids, the other company was Waste Management, who were double the price of DeLisa. We gave two options, a three-year and five-year contract.”

The borough had previously used DeLisa Waste Services as the recycling collection service. The former contract with DeLisa was a five-year contract that began on Jan. 1, 2015 and ends this Dec. 31. The former contract was for a total of $120,000 over the five years. For years one through five the borough paid $24,000 per year.

