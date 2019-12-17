Philip Andrew Esposito, 83, of Whiting, died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 at home.
Born in Englewood, Philip grew up in Cliffside Park. His family owned the Ho-Maid Ice Cream Parlor in Ridgefield, where he and his brother Sal loved to help out. He married Melissa in 1970, and in 1972 he moved his family to
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You'll get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus 30 days of recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, I'd like 7-day access to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Or, why not subscribe for a full year right now? It's a lot more bang for your buck! Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe me to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)