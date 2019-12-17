Bruce B. Brandt, 92, of Klingerstown, Pennsylvania, formerly of Wall Township, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital, Coal Township.

Bruce was born in Lake Como on April 5, 1927, a son of the late Mary [Ellis] and David Brandt.

He was predeceased by his wife, Marjorie A. [Pearce] Brandt