Betty M. Condo

Star News Group Staff
Betty M. Condo, 92, of Manasquan, passed away on Dec. 15, 2019, with her loving husband of 71 years, Ralph Condo, by her side.

She was born to the late Harry and Louise MacQuaide, March 10, 1927 in West Orange. During the summers she and her parents and late brother, Bobby, would escape the city and