Shelby Ann Coons Applegate

By
Star News Group Staff
-
114 views

Shelby Ann Coons Applegate, 84, passed on Dec. 14, 2019 after a long and losing battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

She is survived by many loving family and friends including: her husband of 62 years Dr. Howard L. Applegate; her children Mark L. Applegate [Gina], Scott B. Applegate, Jill Applegate Hogg [Rick]; Krista Kovalchick