Richard T. Eknoian Sr.

By
Star News Group Staff
-
53 views

Richard T. Eknoian, 76, of Wall Township, passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019.

Richard was born and raised in Jersey City. He was a graduate of Union Hill High School where he was known as a class clown and graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University with a degree