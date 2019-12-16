Racist graffiti reported at Lincoln Ave. boat launch

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Explicit racist graffiti at a public boat launch at the end of Lincoln Avenue was reported to Point Pleasant Beach Police early Monday morning .

Quiavonna Shaughnessy, the owner of Point Pleasant Paws LLC., was walking dogs down to the beach when she saw the expletives spray-painted onto the bulkhead.

Ms. Shaughnessy alerted police who responded to the scene.

“People need to know,” she said. “I don’t want this to go unnoticed.”

Ms. Shaughnessy said she presumes that teens wrote the slur because of other surrounding graffiti that was “teenager-ish” and “trendy.”

“It’s civil awareness,” said Ms. Shaughnessy. “Somebody needs to be called out.”

Point Pleasant Beach Police did not respond to a request for comment Monday morning.

