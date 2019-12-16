Jacqueline Louise Moura

By
Star News Group Staff
-
81 views

Jacqueline Louise [Degnan] Moura, passed away on Dec. 12, 2019 at Jersey Shore Medical Center.

“Jackie” had many careers including The Barclay as a waitress, 35 years at Fort Monmouth, and most recently as a Pari-Mutuel Clerk at Monmouth Park. She was a proud graduate of the class of 1960 of Manasquan High School