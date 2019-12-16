Girl reported missing last seen in Brick

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The parent of a missing girl who was last seen in Brick Township has taken to social media pleading with residents to contact the police if she is seen.

“My daughter Taylor has been missing since Friday December 13th at 5 pm,” Keisha Jackson posted Monday in a Facebook post that has been shared over 5,000 times.

“The police have been notified. She was last seen in Brick, NJ. Some of her friends said that is trying to get on the trains … NJ Transit. if you see her just please call the police. I just want to get her home. Thank you all in advance.”

“We love you Taylor we just want you to come home….” reads a subsequent post.

Brick Township police confirmed the Facebook post is correct and that a missing person report had been filed, but could not comment further.

The Brick Township Police can be reached at 732-262-1100.

