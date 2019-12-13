St. Gregory’s needs Toy Land ‘elves’

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — St. Gregory’s Pantry, with the support of volunteers from the community, is gearing up for the season of giving in preparation for the annual Toy Land Christmas drive.

Thanks to efforts by local churches, businesses, area schools and residents, St. Gregory’s, based at St. Mary’s by-the-Sea Church, is on its way to another successful year of giving back for the holidays.

“Every day we have people working in Toy Land,” said pantry coordinator Sandy McIntyre. “We’ve been fortunate, as I’ve always said, we just have the best community and everybody is so giving and thoughtful.”

Toy Land collects donations from the community of toys and gifts, to enable families in need to “shop” for toys to fulfill their children’s wish lists.

Although St. Gregory’s has volunteers to help with the distribution, according to Ms. McIntyre, the pantry is asking more members of the community to come and help with the setup for Toy Land.

“We could use help with setting up,” she said. “We’ll be carrying toys across the street from one church to the other.”

Those interested are asked to come to Presbyterian Hall at the Point Pleasant Presbyterian Church, 701 Forman Ave., across the street from St. Gregory’s Pantry on Sunday, Dec. 15, from 1 to 4 p.m. and Monday, Dec. 16, from 10 a.m. to noon.

