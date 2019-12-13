Lavallette takes stand against Verizon 5G cell sites

LAVALLETTE — Lavallette is one of the first boroughs in New Jersey to reject plans from Verizon to install 5G cellular nodes throughout the borough.

The council rejected five of seven applications from the telecommunications company, placing the town at the forefront of the resistance against 5G deployment in the state.

“It puts us in a very difficult position,” said Mayor Walter LaCicero. “We are the tip of the spear so to speak, and the financial obligations of being that tip fall upon the voters here or the taxpayers here in Lavallette, so at some point, we’re going to decide whether we can afford to continue to be the tip of the spear.”

Verizon came to the council proposing nodes at 1306 Grand Central Ave., 145 Princeton Ave., 5d Liggett Road, 72 Princeton Ave., 45 New York Ave.,103 Brown Ave. and 1 Kerr Ave. The planning board reviewed each of the seven individual applications in November, verifying deficiencies in those applications, which were highlighted for the council during a meeting Dec. 3.

“We followed the recommendations, for the most part, of our planning board,” said the mayor. “There were issues with the applications failing to comply with the borough ordinances and until they can get in compliance, they’re not going to be approved.”

