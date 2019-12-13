Brick schools state aid crisis: Herbertsville to close, reopen as preschool

BRICK TOWNSHIP– Herbertsville Elementary School will end operations as an elementary school and reopen as an exclusively preschool building as the Brick school district expands its preschool program, the Board of Education announced at Thursday night’s meeting.

This is the first visible major consequence on the Brick school district of the dire financial position resulting from the state aid cuts, which will total over $20 million over the next five years. Next year, Brick will lose an additional $4.2 million.

Dozens of concerned parents of Herbertsville students attended, as well as some parents of students at other elementary schools which are also at risk of closing, as the state continues to slash money from the district’s funding, the administration said.

The state Department of Education will be cutting over $4 million in state aid to the district, but has provided Brick a $4.2 million grant to expand its free preschool program. The funds cannot be used for anything other than this program.

Board of Education [BOE] president Stephanie Wohlrab said Herbertsville would likely have closed regardless of this preschool program. The current students will be distributed throughout other elementary schools in the district, swelling classroom sizes to around 30 per class, Director of Planning Research & Evaluation Susan MacNamara said.

Parents will not know which schools their students will be attending until the budget is clear, given the number of staff cuts the district will also have to make.

BOE president Stephanie Wohlrab said the district will be organizing a new March on Trenton, similar to the recent one carried out by Toms River, which is also facing drastic aid cuts, on Tuesday. She also said she will be attending Tuesday night’s council meeting to ask Mayor Ducey to join the march, and implored parents to spread the word.

