A letter to Santa and a wish fulfilled, two weeks early

So read the letter from 7-year-old Kendall, printed in The Ocean Star on Dec. 13.

Santa must read The Ocean Star, because he delivered Tyler home on Friday, two weeks early, to his little sister’s surprise and delight.

As Kendall and a host of friends from her first-grade class at G. Harold Antrim Elementary School played at her home after school on Dec. 13, a lights-flashing, siren-blaring firetruck arrived. And who should emerge but Jolly St. Nick.

Kendall whispered her Christmas wish in his ear, and Santa replied, “Well, let’s see if I can make that happen.”

They turned toward the firetruck and Kendall got another big surprise, as big brother Army Spc. Tyler Jackson, 23, stepped out, swept her up in his arms for a great hug.

“Are you going back?” Kendall asked.

“No, I’m home for good,” he replied.

Spc. Jackson was deployed to Jordan and hadn’t seen his family, which includes mom Jenna, dad Kevin, brother Troy, 22, for nearly a year. Oh, and he met for the first time a new addition to the family, brother Levi, 9 months, who was born while he was away.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

[sub_os]