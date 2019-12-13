A festive weekend of carols, holiday cheer

BAY HEAD — Caroling, handbells ringing and the arrival of Santa Claus were just some of the many highlights of the 38th annual Christmas Walk, which ushered in the holiday season in the borough this past weekend.

While wet weather Dec. 6 dampened streets and decorations, many children, parents and community members from near and far could still be found traversing Bridge and Main avenues, Mount Street and many more municipal roadways viewing the various luminaries, holiday wreaths, lights and other decorations as they went in and out of shops, eager to get started on some early Christmas shopping. At 6 p.m. families made their way to Bay Head Fire Co. No. 1 headquarters to enjoy musical entertainment and to fill up on warm beverages and sweet treats.

“I want to welcome everybody to our Christmas Walk,” Mayor William Curtis said to kick off festivities, before introducing Bay Head Elementary School music students, led by teacher Vincent Espinosa, who performed holiday classics including “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,” “Holly Jolly Christmas,” and “Jingle Bell Rock” to rounds of applause and cheers from the community members gathered.

The music program was followed up with a performance by the Bay Head Elementary School cheerleaders, under the direction of teacher Melissa Kiss, who danced to a medley of Christmastime hits before wishing everyone “Happy Holidays.”

At 6:30 p.m. the “magical” part of the evening began with Mayor Curtis, joined at the event by several members of the Bay Head Borough Council and other municipal leaders, asking everyone to count down from 10 to help light the borough Christmas tree in all its colorful glory.

“I want to thank the Bay Head Fire Company for allowing us to do this in there home right here … I want to thank the Bay Head Yacht Club fort providing hot chocolate and cookies, and I want to thank the boy scouts for providing dinner with hot dogs and all that stuff so thank you very much,” Mayor Curtis said.

“I wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and a happy and healthy New Year. I can’t believe it is going to be 2020.”

