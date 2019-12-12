Student soap drive gets a boost from PBA

BRADLEY BEACH — Ask and you shall receive.

Bradley Beach Elementary’s National Junior Honor Society was able to reach its goal of 700 bars of soap thanks in large part to the Bradley Beach PBA and a little word of mouth.

After a member of the PBA read an article in the Nov. 7 edition of The Coast Star, Sgt. Michael Tardio reached out to the school on behalf of the Bradley Beach PBA and wanted to know how they could help. The school’s NJHS members were collecting the soap as part of the Soap S.A.C.K [Supporting A Community with Kindness] initiative.

Alison Zylinski, supervisor of special services and the school social worker, said the school had collected about 275 bars of soap before the PBA donation. Ms. Zylinski said the Bradley Beach PBA donated 440 bars of soap – all of which will be donated to the Bradley Beach Food Pantry.

“We would like to thank the Bradley Beach PBA for their generosity this holiday season,” Ms. Zylinski said.

The donation, which took place Dec. 5, was brought to the school by Chief Leonard Guida, Capt. Charles Zulla, Sgt. Michael Tardio and Ptl. Andrew Redmond, who was accompanied by police K-9, Sting.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Bradley Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.