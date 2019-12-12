Parker House agrees to manage rideshare zone

SEA GIRT — The Parker House has agreed to manage the rideshare zone on Ocean Avenue, following a recommendation by Police Chief Kevin Davenport and a citizens committee.

The move, confirmed by Parker House attorney Roger McLaughlin, is expected to reduce police costs that have been associated with maintaining the drop-off and pickup zone for car-call services such as Uber and Lyft.

The citizens committee, which was suggested by Councilman Mark Clemmensen, has worked with Chief Davenport and Mr. McLaughlin, as well as Parker House management, to develop solutions to improving the handling of heavy summer season traffic around the popular establishment.

The resulting recommendations were presented by committee chairman Thomas Schnurr at the Dec. 4 borough council meeting.

“We started with a blank sheet of paper and said what we felt our options were with pros and cons going forward,” Mr. Schnurr said.

Mr. Schnurr said the committee backs recommendations presented by Chief Davenport during the Oct. 9 borough meeting. The recommendations included changes in the location of taxi waiting and drop-off locations.

The Beacon Boulevard drop-off zone for taxis currently goes to the perimeter of the Parker House property. The loading zone would be extended by four spots east on Beacon, Friday to Sunday, 3 p.m. to midnight during peak business months from May to September.

Under the recommendations, the taxi staging area would be located on First Avenue, around the corner from the Parker House.

“The concept is, instead of having taxis wait, taking up spots for filled taxis in front of the Parker House on Beacon Boulevard, they would stay idle there, and as they’re needed, could round that corner,” Mr. Schnurr said. He said this would eliminate the need for taxis to be circling around the area until needed, which adds to traffic congestion.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Sea Girt stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.