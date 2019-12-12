Local organizations collecting donations for MCSPCA

MANASQUAN — Wags & Wishes will be collecting donations for the Monmouth County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals [MCSPCA] with the help of the Algonquin Arts Theatre.

Visit the shelter, located at 260 Wall St., Eatontown, on Sunday, Dec. 29 from 1 to 3 p.m. to bring donations, meet the animals and enjoy refreshments. The theater, located at 60 Abe Voorhees Drive, will also serve as a collection point for donations prior to the event.

Donations can be dropped off at the theater before, during and after the remaining shows for “Annie” on Dec. 13, 14 and 15.

Founded in 1945, MCSPCA cares for homeless, neglected and abused animals. The shelter is home to more than 75 animals and finds foster homes for many others.

In addition to monetary donations, dog and cat toys, paper towels, laundry detergent, garbage bags, blankets and sheets, treats and food are among the most needed items. To view the full wishlist, visit https://www.monmouthcountyspca.org/support/wish-list/.

Wags & Wishes is a volunteer organization founded in 2017 by Manasquan resident Alexandra DeForge “to help animal shelters throughout the state of New Jersey, encourage adoptions and connect volunteers to their local shelters,” according to a press release.

“I think a lot of people do want to help but they don’t usually know where to get started,” Ms. DeForge said.

