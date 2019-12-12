Heights PD plans Drive Sober holiday crackdown

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — The Spring Lake Heights Police Department [SLHPD] is one of five Monmouth County police departments to receive a $5,500 ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ grant from the New Jersey Division of Highway Traffic Safety for the 2019 holiday season. Other Monmouth County police departments include Holmdel, Howell, Manalapan and Middletown.

The overtime reimbursement grant will supplement “regular patrols with additional officers whose primary focus is to target drivers under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs,” according to a Spring Lake Heights Police Department press release.

When awarding the grants, Highway Traffic Safety looks at a police department’s past performance, and not its size. SLHPD Capt. Bob Shafer said Spring Lake Heights is the smallest police department in Monmouth County to receive the December grant this year.

“They reward towns that are aggressive in putting up numbers,” Capt. Shafer continued. “[Towns] out there working, and not just collecting money and not doing anything.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Spring Lake Heights stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $30 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.