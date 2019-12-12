Brick Schools rebuke state for aid denial

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Brick school district is being penalized for doing the best it can under its financially strained circumstances, Business Administrator James Edwards said this week about the state’s decision to deny the district emergency aid in the face of drastic state-aid cuts projected at over $20 million over the next five years.

This week, the Brick school district was denied the $2.7 million in emergency state aid requested from the New Jersey Department of Education [NJDOE] and will likely be appealing the decision in the future, he said, as the district disagrees with the department’s reasoning for withholding $2.7 million in state aid for the 2019-2020 school year.

In a letter to the district, the DOE outlined several reasons the emergency funding was denied, which, according to Mr. Edwards, include having excess surplus funds, having a balanced budget despite the loss of state aid, declining enrollment, excess special education aid and having available funds for capital projects.

DOE communications spokesman Michael Yaple did not respond to The Ocean Star’s calls seeking comment.

Mr. Edwards read from the DOE letter: “‘The district has a history of audited excess surplus anywhere from $295,000 to $3,298,000 each year, indicated that ‘19-’20 appropriations may be overstated.’ That one burns me ..,” Mr. Edwards said, noting excess surplus is a good thing for the district.

He explained, “excess surplus” is money that was budgeted for but not fully spent that must be spent the following year to offset the tax levy.

“In other words … you think something’s going to cost $1,000 but you go out and get two quotes and find out you can actually get it for $800. But you still could buy it for $1,000, so should I buy it for $1,000 because that’s what I budgeted?” he said. “In other words, they’re saying ‘you’ve done a really good job and you don’t need the money.’”

