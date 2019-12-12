Bradley Beach recognizes councilmen for years of service

BRADLEY BEACH — The Bradley Beach mayor and council recognized Councilmen Harold Cotler and Norman Goldfarb for their years of service to the borough, at the meeting on Tuesday.

Two newcomers, Al Gubitosi and Tim Sexsmith, will join the council come January, following a contentious election in November that ousted Dr. Cotler and Mr. Goldfarb.

“Bradley Beach has been well served by two true gentlemen, who love this borough very much. Nothing epitomizes that love more than the days following Superstorm Sandy,” Mayor Gary Engelstad said.

He described Mr. Goldfarb’s work at the Office of Emergency Management and Dr. Cotler’s help with the Bradley Beach First Aid Squad following the devastating storm, adding the two men jumped into action when the community needed help.

“This isn’t the end of the story of the two of you in Bradley Beach, it is simply the end of an amazing chapter. This chapter ends with the Borough of Bradley Beach a much, much better place than when your service began – you made a difference,” Mayor Engelstad said.

