Academy Charter HS to host Saturday with Santa

LAKE COMO — Academy Charter High School [ACHS] will be hosting Saturday with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. for children ages 2 and above, where families can enjoy an activity filled morning hosted by the senior class.

During the event, children can visit and have their photo taken with Santa. They can also participate in games and activities that include cookie and ornament decorating. There will also be a light Continental breakfast for all in attendance.

Last year’s event had activities such as a plastic cup stacking contest, a snowman slide game and jingle bells bowling.

Saturday with Santa will have a $5 admission fee.

