Patricia Elizabeth Lehner [Pazienza], 77, of Wall Township, passed away on Dec. 7, 2019.
Patricia was born in Neptune and was a lifelong resident of Wall Township. She was a parishioner of the Church of Saint Rose in Belmar was an avid country music fan.
Patricia was was predeceased by her parents, Michael
