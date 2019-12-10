Margo Kavanaugh

By
Star News Group Staff
-
32 views

Sister Margo Kavanaugh, RSM, a member of the Sisters of Mercy of the Americas, passed away peacefully early Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, the Feast of the Immaculate Conception, with her dear friend, Sister Carole, at her side.

Sister entered the Sisters of Mercy in 1954, embracing the vows of Poverty, Chastity and Obedience