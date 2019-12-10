Brian W. Subers

Brian W. Subers, 60, of Wall Township, passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at home surrounded by his family, after a courageous eight-year battle with a brain tumor.

Brian was born in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, to the late George and Joan Subers. Brian was a graduate of Watchung Hills Regional High