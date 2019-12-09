Live Nativity a tradition at Church of Epiphany

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Hundreds of area Catholics gathered to witness a live dramatization of The Nativity staged by congregants and Knights of Columbus Council 8160 at the Church of Epiphany on Saturday evening.

The annual church tradition has been held for 23 years at the church located on Thiele Road.

“It brings everybody together,” said Father Mike Santangello, the church’s pastor. “It calls everyone’s attention to why we celebrate this time of year … all parts of the community come together for it.”

The production featured 24 angels and shepherds with children in the community filling the roles, choral music and live farm animals. Mary, Joseph and the infant Jesus were portrayed by church members Amy and Mike Nowak, and their son Luke.

The Nativity scene’s director, Bob Hermida, has managed the production since its founder, Joe Mignone, passed away a few years ago.

