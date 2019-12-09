James Lewis Thompson Sr.

By
Star News Group Staff
-
28 views

Dr. James Lewis Thompson Sr., DDS, 84, of Brielle, passed into the larger life on Dec. 4, 2019 at home after a long illness.

Born July 18, 1935, in Roselle, he was the son of Everett H. Thompson, Sr. and Esther Weigand Thompson. He graduated from Roselle High School in 1953 and attended the University of