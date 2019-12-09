Elks share Christmas joy with special friends

POINT PLEASANT BEACH— Christmas elves were busy at Elks Lodge #1698 spreading holiday cheer this weekend, putting smiles on the faces of a group of special children Sunday morning.

An estimated 20 area families, many of whom return year after year, gathered at the Elks Lodge at 820 Arnold Ave. for an early afternoon of treats, games and a visit from Santa Claus himself.

“It’s just watching the kids smile, that’s it,” said Tom Watters, the lodge’s special needs chairman who created the event with his wife, Carolyn, about 20 years ago. “I’ve gotten kids who come every year, and I’ve watched them grow up. It’s something.”

The party is free to all attendees, who are served lunch and receive a gift from Santa and Mrs. Claus. The children enjoy the party’s relaxed, “low-key” atmosphere, according to Mr. Watters, who said many families use photographs taken with his Santa Claus for their Christmas cards.

