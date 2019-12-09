Brick, Point Boro schools denied emergency state aid

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Brick Township School District’s request for $2.7 million in emergency state aid has been denied, with Brick being awarded no additional funding by the New Jersey Department of Education. The denial leaves the struggling district without any additional funding after the state drastically cut its state aid funding at the beginning of this year.

Over the next five years, Brick is set to lose over $20 million in state aid, with a $4 million cut in 2020-2021 after a $1.9 million cut this year led to the termination of 60 staff positions.

In total, the DOE supplied an additional $15 million to districts across the state. Thirty-four school districts applied for emergency aid, but only 13 districts actually received funds.

Toms River, which joined with Brick Schools in a lawsuit demanding the DOE reveal the formula used to determine the allocation of state aid funds, received a fraction, $854,634, of the $4.4 million it had requested.

Point Pleasant Borough, which has also seen a reduction in its state aid was also awarded no additional funding after requesting $327,367 more in emergency aid.

