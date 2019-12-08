Wall falls to Woodrow Wilson in NJSIAA Bowl Game

The Wall football team fought valiantly without its top offensive player, Casey Larkin, but ultimately fell short at Rutgers University on Sunday.

The Crimson Knights lost a tough, 12-7 game to the South Jersey Group III champion Woodrow Wilson Tigers.

Woodrow Wilson got on the board in the first quarter with a touchdown pass and took a 6-0 lead after a failed two-point conversion.

Wall stole back the lead on a touchdown pass from quarterback Logan Peters to wideout Matt Dollive in the second quarter to make it 7-6.

The two teams were both stingy on defense during the second half, but eventually Woodrow Wilson’s high-octane offense made enough plays to get in the end zone one last time midway through the fourth quarter.

A 1-yard quarterback sneak hit pay-dirt and made it a 12-7 game.

Another failed two-point conversion kept the score at 12-7 and gave the Knights one final drive to try to win the game.

Unfortunately, the drive ended on a lost fumble at midfield, allowing the Tigers to kneel out the clock and steal a 12-7 victory in the final game of the season.

Wall ended its season with a 12-1 record, with 12 wins being a school record.

The team will return a plethora of weapons on both sides of the ball, including Peters and Larkin, and should be a championship contender again in 2020.

