Festive runners break a sweat in ugly sweaters

MANASQUAN — Residents decked head-to-toe in holiday gear gathered at the Inlet Beach gazebo on Saturday morning to race in the third annual Ugly Sweater Fun Run, a fundraiser for Squanathon, a non-profit organization assisting local families affected by pediatric cancer and other illnesses.

“It’s wonderful,” race organizer Ryan Basaman said of the estimated 75 runners in attendance, who snacked on cookies and hot chocolate in the lead-up to the race. Each runner’s $25 registration fee goes to the Squanathon fund.

“I know there are a lot of other events [in the area] but we’re still getting a lot of support today,” she continued. “I think it’s very exciting. I think it’s fun to just come out and run and be a little bit goofy.”

Manasquan councilman and president of the Squanathon board of trustees, Joe Bossone, watched the race begin from the sidelines.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Manasquan stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $30 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.