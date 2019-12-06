Neighborhood Watch integral to policing Brick

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Neighborhood Watch Program established by the Brick Township Police Department three years ago has been growing steadily to become one of the department’s biggest assets in fighting crime and keeping residents safe.

In the age of technology and social media, in which everyone is connected, the department and residents have formed a sort of symbiotic relationship in helping each other out.

“The police department realizes Community Watch is one of the most effective and least costly ways to fight crime because we’re in a digital age now where everybody has cell phones and Ring [security] cameras and things like that, they’re a huge asset to us,” Community Policing Officer Brendan Barnes told The Ocean Star.

Officer Barnes, who has been serving in this role for a year and a half, said that as of now, the department and communities have established 43 neighborhood watches in different neighborhoods of the township. He said by summer 2020, he hopes that every neighborhood in Brick will be covered by a watch.

“What we do is we have a map and use the U.S. Postal Service to track their routes, and that’s how we group some of the neighborhoods together,” Officer Barnes said.

“Other neighborhoods [like housing developments] have technical names to them. So that’s how we put together the groups. Once we put the groups together, we send out newsletters saying we’re organizing a Neighborhood Watch in your specific neighborhood, we set a time and a place and then that’s how it begins.”

