Hit-and-run case yields guilty pleas

POINT PLEASANT — More than a year after a hit-and-run accident on Route 88 left Emma-Mae Gnolfo with life-threatening injuries, the two defendants in the case have entered guilty pleas.

On Dec. 3, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that Brittany Keifer, 27, of Point Pleasant, pleaded guilty before Ocean County Superior Court Judge Therese A. Cunningham Monday to the charge of Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Accident Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury.

Ms. Keifer also pleaded guilty to the motor vehicle offense of Leaving the Scene of an Accident in connection to the hit-and-run that left the then 14-year-old with life-threatening injuries in August 2018.

Ms. Keifer’s co-defendant, Kyle Ramos, 29, of Seaside Heights, pleaded guilty Dec. 2 before Judge Cunningham to Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution.

For Emma-Mae and her family, the pleas appear to provide some measure of closure.

“They are relieved, I think that is the best way to describe it,” Attorney Deborah Dunn said of her clients Wednesday.

“They are relieved that Brittany has finally taken responsibility for her actions. Obviously her actions show disregard for human life altogether and people like her who disregard the law pose a threat to all of us.

“Unfortunately we see way too many cases like this in our office but hopefully the court will recognize the danger that a woman like this poses to society and will send a strong message through the sentence that they impose that this kind of conduct won’t be tolerated because certainly Emma will never be the same and thank God for those that assisted her when the incident happened or she might not otherwise be here with us today.”

According to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, both defendants are scheduled to be sentenced by Judge Cunningham on Feb. 7, 2020.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

