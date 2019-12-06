Elks welcome the community to Thanksgiving Day feast

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Members of Point Pleasant Elks Lodge #1698, along with numerous members of the community, spent their Thanksgiving Day serving friends, family and all those who wished to share in the fellowship of their annual holiday feast.

Well over 100 people attended the dinner to enjoy a neighborhood holiday supper, with all of the classics: turkey, stuffing, potatoes, vegetables, pies and more.

For over 20 years, the Elks have worked in conjunction with St. Gregory’s Pantry, based at St. Mary’s by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, to provide a place for community members to gather and enjoy a communal Thanksgiving meal.

This year’s dinner was no exception.

“It went really, really well,” said Terry La Du, a member of Elks Lodge #1698 who helped organize the meal. “We had a good turnout.”

Mr. La Du said over 200 meals were served, including eat-in, take-out and deliveries with over 400 pounds of turkey being prepared by the kitchen crew.

