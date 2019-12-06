Cookies, culture and community

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The savory scent of butter and sugar baking wafted into the thin winter air outside the Orthodox Christian Church of the Annunciation [OCCA] in Brick. Inside, in the kitchen of the church hall, smocked parishioners were hard at work baking countless treats to celebrate Christmas, culture and community.

Both this week and last week, the church community has been kneading, mixing and baking hundreds of dozens of homemade cookies and classic ethnic foods for the church’s annual Christma Cookie Walk, which has emerged as one of the church’s biggest events of the year.

From 9 a.m. to noon this Saturday, the back hall of OCCA, located at 360 Van Zile Road in Brick, will be filled with church and community members looking to get their traditional holiday sweets, perhaps to give them a taste of their childhoods.

“Many of our members, as they got older were not able to bake the things their grandparents baked, what they grew up with,” said organizer Joanne Bass. The cookies that they bake include what’s known as “cold dough cookies” and “heritage cookies,” made with butter, sour cream before they are rolled out and filled with traditional homemade nut, apricot or prune fillings.

Ms. Bass said that baking these cookies has been a tradition in the parish for nearly 20 years, but has now expanded to become an event for the whole surrounding community.

