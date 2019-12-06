Belmar man arrested and charged in June hit-and-run

BELMAR — A Belmar man has been arrested in connection with a June hit-and-run incident that left two pedestrians injured, Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni announced on Friday.

Michael J. Spivak, 30, of Belmar, was arrested by the Belmar Police Department for the June 1 motor vehicle collision and leaving the scene of a collision with a male and female victim.

Mr. Spivak was charged with one count of second degree aggravated assault, two counts of third degree endangering an injured victim, two counts of third degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of fourth degree assault by auto, according to Mr. Gramiccioni.

On Saturday, June 1 at 1:28 a.m. Belmar officers responded to E Street near 15th Avenue to investigate the hit-and-run between the two pedestrians and the motor vehicle. The two pedestrians suffered non-life threatening injuries as a result of the incident, Mr. Gramiccioni said.

The case is assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Meghan Doyle.

“Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law,” Mr. Gramiccioni said.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Belmar stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.